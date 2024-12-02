Trio behind Rs 2.13L robbery in Hyderabad nabbed, cash recovered

Hyderabad: Three individuals accused of the robbery of a bag with over Rs 2 lakh cash were apprehended by the Begumpet police on Monday, December 2, a week after the incident.

The Begumpet police nabbed the robber Bandaripally Sairam, who runs a tea stall opposite Kumar Velu Brothers, alongside two of his friends, Chavan Lokesh and Moram Shetty Srihari, accomplices to the crime.

Megavath Krishna, 42, an employee at Kumar Velu Brothers in Begumpet for 19 years, was robbed of Rs 2.13 lakh in a daring daylight incident near the Anand Theatre bus stop on Monday, November 25.

He was en route to deposit the daily collection at a bank when two masked men on an Activa scooter, without a number plate, intercepted him around 11:40 am, near Anand theatre and fled the spot.

According to the complaint, the robbers, aged between 25 and 28, snatched the money bag and fled the scene. Despite Krishna’s attempt to chase them for nearly a kilometre, they managed to escape.

Sairam was the main accused who hatched the plan of the robbery informing two others of the bag of money which was to be deposited at the Cosmos Bank located at MG Road, Hyderabad.

They were later apprehended by the Begumpet police who recovered the money along with the two-wheeler, which was missing a number plate.