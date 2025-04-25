Trio held after Rs 19,000 robbery at Kali Khaber petrol pump

Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested on Thursday, April 24, by Mirchowk police for allegedly snatching money at a petrol pump in Kali Khabar.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ismail, Abdul Rahman and Mohammad Akbar. All residents of Falaknuma.

According to the complainant’s statement, at around 10:05 am, two individuals arrived at the petrol pump in Hyderabad’s Kali Khabar on a two-wheeler without a number plate. One of them, posing as a customer, tried to pay Rs 100 via QR code. As the complainant was busy serving another customer, the second individual snatched approximately Rs 19,000 from his hand and fled the scene.

The suspect on the two-wheeler drove off towards Chaderghat, with the complainant chasing the accused, who managed to escape.

Following the incident, Mirchowk police registered a case under sections 304(2) r/w 3(5) BNS and launched an investigation and over 60 CCTV footage from entry and exit points were analysed.

The accused reportedly tried to commit similar crimes at petrol pumps in Hyderabad’s Kothapet, Poolbagh, Tadbun, and Bahadurpura but failed.

The accused were arrested after a vehicle check at Bibi Bazar X Roads, where a Honda Twister vehicle, a number plate, Rs 17,000 cash and an OPPO phone were recovered.