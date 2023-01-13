Triple elimination in Bigg Boss 16, check 3 names here

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 will witness not single or double but a triple elimination in the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode. Yes, you read that right!

According to inside sources, the three contestants who will be shown the exit door are Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De. All these three participants are currently out of the show and their eviction is expected to air tonight.

Sreejita got evicted after getting nominated along with MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The actress reportedly got lesser votes compared to other 3 nominated contestants which made her walk out of BB 16.

Reason Behind Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik’s Elimination

As we reported earlier, Sajid Khan’s contract with the show makers has come to an end which was till January 12 only. Abdu, on the other hand, made a permanent exit from the show due to his other work commitments.

Bigg Boss 16 has got its top 9 contestants — MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia.

What’s your take on these triple elimination in BB 16? Comment below.

