Triple elimination shakes up Bigg Boss 18 house, check 3 names

Mumbai: There is a big news for Bigg Boss 18 fans. After Digvijay Rathee’s sudden elimination, two more contestants have been evicted from the show during weekend ka vaar shoot. Yes, you read that right! A shocking triple elimination has shocked both viewers and housemates.

Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose evicted from Bigg Boss 18

Wildcard contestants Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18. Salman Khan announced their eviction.

Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra joined the show as wildcard contestants, along with Aditi Mistry, who has also been eliminated. Interestingly, Digvijay entered the competition as a wildcard alongside Kashish Kapoor. While Kashish remains in the race, Digvijay’s eviction has sparked outrage among fans.

Viewers are demanding his return, with many accusing the makers of unfairly targeting him and calling his elimination biased and unjustified.

With the elimination of these three contestants, only 11 participants now remain in the competition. As the finale draws closer, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics shift and what surprises unfold in the coming weeks.

