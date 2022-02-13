Triple homicide shocks Spain after 15-year-old kills his family

Madrid: Spain has been shocked by the news of a triple homicide in the city of Elche, after a 15-year-old boy confessed to killing his parents and younger brother after a family argument over Wi-Fi.

Police confirmed that the 15-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday accused of the triple murder, which according to the Spanish press, had its roots in an argument over his poor grades at school, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local press reported that the boy’s mother cut off his access to Wi-Fi as a punishment for his poor performance at school and also his refusal to help around the house.

The teenager took a shotgun and shot his mother dead, before killing his father and 10-year-old brother with the same weapon when they returned home and discovered what had happened.

He remained in the house with the dead bodies for three days before admitting what he had done to relatives, who were growing concerned after not hearing from the family.

Police then arrested the teenager, and he formally confessed to the triple killing at the Elche Police Station where he remains in custody.