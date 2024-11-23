Triple riding kills one, injures two in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Rash driving and speeding is said to have caused the accident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd November 2024 4:20 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person died and two others were injured in an accident in Sangareddy on Saturday, November 23.

The incident occurred at Pothireddypally junction on National Highway 65 where the victims were triple riding. The trio was going towards Sangareddy from Kandi.

Rash driving and speeding are said to have caused the accident.

Also Read
Warned against smoking, class 10 student ends life in Telangana

The injured persons were shifted to the government hospital in Sangareddy. One of the injured persons is reportedly critical. The Sangareddy police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd November 2024 4:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button