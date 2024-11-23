Triple riding kills one, injures two in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Hyderabad: One person died and two others were injured in an accident in Sangareddy on Saturday, November 23.

The incident occurred at Pothireddypally junction on National Highway 65 where the victims were triple riding. The trio was going towards Sangareddy from Kandi.

Rash driving and speeding are said to have caused the accident.

The injured persons were shifted to the government hospital in Sangareddy. One of the injured persons is reportedly critical. The Sangareddy police registered a case and an investigation is underway.