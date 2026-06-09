Triple talaq victims to get housing, health benefits: UP govt

Lucknow: Triple talaq and acid attack victims will soon be provided government support as the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a plan to extend housing and healthcare benefits to such women, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the proposed initiative, eligible women facing such hardships will be provided permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

They will also be linked with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana for healthcare benefits.

According to an official statement, the government is also working on extending the benefits of these schemes to destitute women.

“On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Women Welfare Department has started preparing guidelines and a Government Order (GO) for implementing the initiative. The department is collecting verified and detailed data of women affected by triple talaq, acid attacks and destitution to identify eligible beneficiaries,” it stated.

The government aims to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of welfare schemes due to lack of information or procedural difficulties, officials said, adding that coordination among departments is being established for the purpose, it added.

The move follows directions issued by the chief minister that women who have faced triple talaq or acid attacks and do not have permanent shelter should be provided houses under government housing schemes.

He has also directed officials to connect such women and their families with health insurance schemes to ensure access to quality treatment, according to the statement.

Officials said acid attack survivors often require long-term medical care, surgeries and rehabilitation, while many women affected by triple talaq face financial and social insecurity.

The proposed measures are aimed at providing them greater stability and dignity, it added.