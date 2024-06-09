Triptii Dimri buys expensive bungalow: Find out the price

Mumbai’s real estate market has witnessed a new celebrity entrant, Triptii Dimri, the star of the critically acclaimed film ‘Animal’. The Bollywood actress has made a significant investment by purchasing a luxurious bungalow in the plush locality of Bandra West.

The property, a ground-plus-two-story structure, boasts a total area of 2,226 square feet, with a built-up area of 2,194 square feet. She bought the flat for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

The deal, which was registered on June 3, 2024, included a stamp duty of Rs 70 lakh and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.

Triptii Dimri’s recent growth in popularity can be attributed to her stellar performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal‘. Her fame further skyrocketed as she featured in IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars. In May 2024, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar announced ‘Dhadak 2’, starring Dimri, adding to her already impressive filmography.

Bandra West, the location of Dimri’s new abode, is a hotspot for Bollywood celebrities. It is home to industry giants like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. The area is not just a residential hub but also a symbol of status and luxury, with property rates ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 150,000 per square foot.