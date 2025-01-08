Triptii Dimri removed from BIG Bollywood film: Reports

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, the actress who had ended 2024 with the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and started 2025 with an exciting lineup of projects, was all set to feature in the big-ticket franchise Aashiqui 3. However, in surprising and disappointing news for her fans, Triptii has been dropped from the film.

This decision has sparked curiosity and speculation, as Aashiqui 3 is one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of the year. What led to this unexpected change? Let’s dive into the details.

Why Triptii Dimri Is No Longer Part of Aashiqui 3

The makers of Aashiqui 3 have always focused on innocence and emotional depth in their lead characters. According to reports, Triptii’s recent roles in films like Animal and her bold on-screen image didn’t align with the simple and soulful tone the Aashiqui franchise demands. Despite her tremendous success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the producers felt she wasn’t the right fit for this role.

Additionally, the underwhelming box office performance of some of her recent projects might have also influenced the decision.

Kartik Aaryan remains the confirmed male lead, and the hunt for a new female lead is underway. The filmmakers are searching for someone who can bring the innocence and charm synonymous with the franchise. This move has created a buzz, as fans eagerly await the announcement of who will step into this iconic role.