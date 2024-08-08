Triptii Dimri’s new movie, actress to star as Parveen Babi: Report

Mumbai: The trend of biopics in Bollywood continues to grow, and a new project is in the works focusing on the life of the legendary actress Parveen Babi. Interestingly, the role of Parveen Babi, which was initially set to be played by Urvashi Rautela, is now expected to be portrayed by Triptii Dimri.

According to media reports, Triptii Dimri has replaced Urvashi Rautela in the biopic. This film will be based on Karishma Upadhyay’s book “Parveen Babi: A Life” and aims to raise awareness about mental health issues. According to Filmfare, work on this project is set to begin soon.

Although discussions are ongoing with Triptii Dimri, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The filmmakers are considering other actresses as well, but are more inclined towards casting Triptii due to her rising popularity and bit striking similarity between her Bollywood icon.

More About Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi, known for her remarkable performances in several Bollywood classics such as ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ ‘Deewaar,’ ‘The Burning Train,’ ‘Kalia,’ and ‘Namak Halaal,’ had a stellar career.

However, at the height of her career, she was diagnosed with the incurable illness of paranoid schizophrenia, which led her to withdraw from the industry. She spent her final years in isolation, and in 2005, her decomposed body was discovered, shocking the entire film industry.