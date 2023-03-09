Tripura: CPI-M legislator’s mother assaulted; MLA blames BJP

Agartala: The 79-year-old mother of a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) legislator in Tripura has been allegedly assaulted by some miscreants who also vandalised his home at Pratapgarh in West Tripura district.

Ramu Das, the CPI-M legislator, who claimed that the attackers were “BJP supporters”, told mediapersons on Thursday that his mother Kanan Das has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital here after she was attacked on Wednesday night.

Das said the incident happened hours after the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his council of ministers in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and others.

The MLA said the attack took place when he went to meet the doctor along with his wife.

He claimed that despite being informed of the incident immediately, the police were yet to arrest the culprits.

The CPI-M leader said that his house was attacked by the “BJP goons” several times earlier as well.

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha, while talking with the media on Thursday, said that he has instructed the Director General of Police to take tough action against those who are responsible for the post-poll violence.

The opposition Congress and the CPI-M-led Left parties boycotted the swearing-in-ceremony on Wednesday citing the “unprecedented reign of terror unleashed by the BJP supporters and goons”.

The Congress and the Left leaders earlier met Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and submitted a memorandum detailing the incidents of violence and demanded immediate strict actions against the perpetrators.