Tripura election schedule remains unchanged: CEO

Agartala: The Tripura Assembly election schedule, announced by the Election Commission on January 18, remains unchanged, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said on Friday, citing “confusing posts” on various social media sites.

With election to the 60-seat Tripura assembly would be held on February 16, the last date of filing of nomination papers is January 30 and the scrutiny of papers and relevant documents would be done the next day. The last date of withdrawal of the candidatures is February 2.

Vote will be counted on March 2.

The CEO, while talking to the media, said that regarding any information and dates every one must follow the EC website, Twitter handle and Facebook page. He said that after the issuance of the notification by the Election Commission on January 21, 76 candidates of various political parties, including main opposition CPI-M, filed their nomination papers so far.