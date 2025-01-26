Tripura Guv phone tapped during Telangana Assembly polls 2023: Police probe

Hyderabad: The police investigating the infamous phone-tapping case has found that Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy’s phone was also tapped just before the Assembly elections in November 2023, after he had taken oath as the governor on October 26, 2023.

The police recorded the statement of Narasimhulu, Indrasena Reddy’s OSD, in which he had submitted that even he wasn’t aware of the phone tapping of his phone number which Reddy was using to communicate at the time.

The alleged phone tapping of Narasimhulu’s phone was done to know the secrets of BJP’s central leadership, as Indrasena Reddy, who had served as the party’s state president, has been close to the party’s central leadership.

Meanwhile, the state government’s attempts to extradite former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Prabhakar Rao from the US have not borne any results yet.

He has been alleged to have used Intelligence DSP Praneeth Reddy to tap the phones of prominent politicians from the opposition parties including High Court judges, to benefit the ruling party in the 2023 assembly elections.