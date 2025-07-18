Tripura to have multi-storey earthquake resilient building: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state government has been constructing a multi-storeyed office building using advanced earthquake resilient technology.

Speaking at a seminar on infrastructure development in the North East region organised by the Indian Building Congress, Saha said, “Construction of high-rise buildings in the state is a challenge as we live in the seismic zone.”

“But our engineers have decided to take the challenge head-on. We are constructing a multi-storeyed high-rise office building using earthquake resilient technology called base isolation with triple friction pendulum. It can survive earthquakes up to magnitude 8.5 on the Richter scale,” he said.

As per the plan, the G-14 building will house all the departmental offices, which were built long ago at Gurkhabasti, under one roof.

Asserting that the state has been spending heavily on infrastructure development, Saha said, “We have allocated a whopping sum of Rs 7,000 crore for infrastructure development in the current year’s budget.”

“We have plans to connect all district and sub-division headquarters with national highways and convert 256 bally bridges into concrete RCC bridges in a robust push towards infrastructure development”, he said.

Saha also said that a 449-km-long ring road project has been proposed under the Bharat Mala scheme for Agartala city.

On the national highways, he said, “We have a total of 923 km of national highway and 229 km of in principle approved national highways. Out of the 923 km of national highway, 509 km had been converted into double lane.”

Saha said a new flyover is also coming up in the capital city, which will connect Radhanagar with Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital to ease the traffic congestion.

Saha added, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is witnessing a sea change. All bordering states are now being connected with railway connectivity, as a strategic step. Tripura, for its geographical proximity to Bangladesh, can play a vital role in unlocking new trade routes in South East Asia.”