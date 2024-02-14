Trishul Diksha held in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in the country, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised the ‘Trishul Diksha’ programme in Telangana’s Khammam district on Sunday, February 11.

Highlighting the objective behind the programme, VHP Telangana President, Yadi Reddy, said, “Trishul Diksha was conducted to create a good environment for Hindus and to stop cow slaughtering, temple destruction, and love jihad against Hindu women.”

Trishul Diksha Given to 200 Youths at Khammam District by Team Bajrangdal….Desh aur Dharm ke samman mein Bajrangdal Maidan mein🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O3LUzUFE0V — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) February 12, 2024

Further emphasising the importance of the Trishul Diksha, he stated, “The event will teach people to serve the nation all their lives. We will build Ram Rajya in Khammam. Today, we hoisted the bhagwa (orange) flag here and we will carry it out at other places too.”

Speaking about people’s enthusiasm to join their initiative, he stated, “Many people from nearby villages are joining VHP. Almost 6,000 registrations from 500 villages are already done.

Carried out by the Hindu rightwing organisations, Trishul Dikshas often witness the mass distribution of thrishuls, a three-pronged weapon, to the attendees alongside hate speech targetted at minority communities, especially Muslims, with oaths being administered to raise the weapons to “protect their faith.”

Such events have the potential of escalation which can disturb the mental and physical wellbeing of the communities. Such programs are often organised and used to polarise the masses before elections.