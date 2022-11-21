Trolls attack Fatima Sana Shaikh again, call her Aamir Khan’s ‘third wife’

Mumbai: Being an actor comes with its set of pros and cons. There is no doubt celebrities get love from thousands of people, but there is also a huge downside to being in the limelight as well. They often get trolled for silly reasons. Many people don’t understand where to draw the line on the internet while mocking actors for their choice of life.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too became the victim of internet bullies when she attended superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party. The Starkid got engaged to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare on November 18, 2022. They kept their engagement ceremony private with only their respective families in attendance. Many pictures from the intimate bash surfaced on the internet.

However, Fatima’s special appearance at the engagement bash raised many eyebrows and her alleged relationship with Aamir started crawling back online.

Fatima made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dangal’ alongside Aamir Khan. After ‘Dangal’, Fatima went on to collaborate with the actor for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Right after Dangal, the rumours of a romance between the two started doing the rounds. The speculations resurfaced again Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran announced their divorce. And now, Fatima’s presence at Ira’s engagement added more fuel to their link-up rumours.

The trolls saw this as an opportunity and attacked Fatima, questioning her presence at the event as it was supposed to be an ‘intimate ceremony’. Many came to the conclusion of her marrying Aamir and called her Ira Khan’s ‘Step mom’.

Here are a few comments from the viral photos.