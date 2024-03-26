Troops discover weapons cache at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital: IDF

According to IDF, Hamas was operating in a systematic and cynical manner from hospitals and other such places, using civilians as human shields.

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that its troops in Gaza have found a cache of weapons at Al-Shifa Hospital’s maternity ward and MRI centre.

The IDF in a statement on Monday night said that its troops seized Kalashnikov rifles, explosives, mortars, grenades, and several other assault rifles from the maternity ward and MRI centre of the hospital. The weapons were hidden between medical equipment.

The IDF statement also said that its troops “eliminated many terrorists inside the hospital who had fired at the troops”.

According to IDF, Hamas was operating in a systematic and cynical manner from hospitals and other such places, using civilians as human shields.

