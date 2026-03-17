Trouble brewing between Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar?

Mumbai: Looks like another heartbreak may have taken place in the world of showbiz. Speculation is rife that television and social media couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Rumours about trouble in paradise began circulating after Nagma was noticeably absent from Awez’s birthday celebration held on March 16.

Months after appearing together on Bigg Boss 19, the popular social media stars have left fans wondering whether they have parted ways. Awez hosted a birthday bash on Monday night attended by several of his close friends from the reality show, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Abhishek Bajaj.

While videos from the party have been going viral across social media platforms, fans quickly noticed something unusual, Nagma was not present at the celebration. What added fuel to the speculation was the fact that she also did not post a birthday wish for Awez on social media, something she has done in previous years.

Soon after, social media users began discussing the possibility of a breakup. Many fans shared their thoughts online, expressing surprise and concern.

“What happened to Nagma and Awez? At Hana’s birthday party they came separately and now Nagma didn’t attend Awez’s birthday party nor did she wish him on social media,” one user wrote on X.

Another fan commented, “Feeling sad for Awez and Nagma. Heard they broke up after 10 years of relationship or friendship. Hoping they reconcile and that this is not a publicity stunt.”

However, it is important to note that neither Awez nor Nagma has responded to the breakup rumours so far.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar’s relationship timeline

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar first sparked dating rumours around 2019 when their frequent social media collaborations caught fans’ attention. The duo often appeared together in TikTok videos, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most popular pairs.

By early 2020, the two made their relationship official, sharing romantic posts on social media and confirming that they were dating.

Between 2020 and 2021, the couple continued to grow their popularity together by creating dance videos, travelling, and engaging with their followers through YouTube vlogs and Instagram content.

In 2022, they took a major step in their relationship by getting engaged. The proposal pictures shared by the couple went viral, leaving fans delighted.

Last year, the duo also appeared together on Bigg Boss 19, where they spoke about their relationship and even hinted at their wedding plans, making their bond even more visible to the public.

For now, fans continue to speculate about their relationship status, while many hope that the beloved couple will address the rumours soon.