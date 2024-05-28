Trouble in Divya Agarwal’s marriage? Read her statement

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Agarwal married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year. However, just three months after their wedding, Divya deleted multiple Instagram posts, including her wedding photos. This sparked rumors that the couple might be getting divorced.

Many speculated that things were not well between Divya and Apurva and that they might part ways soon. But what is the truth behind these rumors?

Divya Agarwal Reacts To Divorce Rumours

Divya Agarwal finally responded to the divorce rumors with her husband Apurva Padgaonkar after removing her wedding photos from her Instagram account. In a lengthy note on her Instagram story, Divya clarified that everything is fine between her and her husband. She explained that she deleted several other posts from her account, but the media chose to focus only on her marriage.

“I made no noise… I made no comments or stories… I deleted 2500 posts yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage,” Divya wrote.

Divya further stated that she wants her work to be the focus in the media going forward. She added, “It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now- the babies or divorce? None of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile (Cartel review) is the thing I want to be talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after and by god’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me.”

Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar in December 2022 and they married in February this year.

Speaking about her work front, Divya has appeared on TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla. She won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. She has also featured in the web series Cartel and Abhay and hosted the show MTV Ace the Quarantine.