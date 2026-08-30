Trouble in paradise for Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel?

Mumbai: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel have sparked breakup rumours after they appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. The development comes amid Arbaaz’s cryptic post about cheating, further fuelling speculation about trouble in their relationship.

Screenshots circulating on social media show that Nikki’s account does not appear in Arbaaz’s following list, while his profile is also missing from hers.

Around the same time, Arbaaz shared a strongly worded note on Instagram Stories. It read, “Cheating on your partner, then coming home to them and looking them in their eyes, telling them you love them, is a whole different level of disrespect. I said what I said.”

The post immediately raised eyebrows, with several fans wondering if Arbaaz was indirectly referring to Nikki. Their apparent decision to unfollow each other has only added fuel to the rumours.

However, Arbaaz did not name Nikki in his post, and neither of them has confirmed a breakup or addressed the ongoing speculation. Until they speak out, the reason behind the social media activity remains unclear.