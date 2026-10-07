Trouble in paradise? Sarah Todd, Declan Cleary spark split buzz

Hyderabad: A missing engagement ring and an Instagram unfollow have put MasterChef Australia stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary’s relationship under the spotlight. The couple are facing fresh breakup speculation, with fans looking for answers in their recent social media activity.

Sarah has reportedly appeared without her engagement ring in cooking videos filmed in India. She also appears to have unfollowed Declan on Instagram, while he continues to follow her. When the apparent change happened remains unclear.

Their absence from each other’s recent posts has added to the chatter. However, the report does not establish that they have separated. Declan reportedly dismissed earlier breakup rumours when friends asked him about their relationship. Sarah has been working in India while he has remained in Australia.

The speculation comes after a romance that began in the MasterChef kitchen. Sarah and Declan met while filming MasterChef Australia: Back to Win and went public with their relationship in June 2025. By August, Declan was describing Sarah as the “love of my life,” speaking warmly about the support they offered each other while working in the same industry.

The pair later welcomed twin daughters, Claudia and Charlotte, on Christmas Eve. They opened up about the birth earlier this year, sharing their difficult journey to becoming parents together.

For now, fans are left wondering whether the latest social media changes signal trouble. An absent ring and an apparent unfollow have fuelled the questions, but they do not answer them.