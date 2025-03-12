Troubles between Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh: Reports

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with reports about Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh’s rumored breakup. Fans were left shocked after noticing that Jannat had unfollowed Faisal on Instagram, with her brother, Ayaan Zubair, also cutting ties on social media.

Adding fuel to the fire, Faisal has now unfollowed Jannat as well, leaving fans curious about what may have happened between the two.

Amid the rumors, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about “letting go,” which only intensified the speculation. Sharing a series of stunning pictures, Jannat wrote, “Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.”

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have long been rumored to be dating, although they have always maintained that they are “just friends.” Despite their denial, their social media interactions and chemistry have often hinted otherwise.

Just a few days ago, Faisal, who is currently competing on Celebrity MasterChef India, was teased about his marriage with Jannat. Judge Farah Khan playfully hinted at their relationship, saying, “Main toh kara ke hi rahungi teri shaadi. Jannat ki sair toh karaungi main,” leaving Faisal blushing.

Faisu ke naam ke saath Jannat ka naam to aata hi rehta hai 🤧🤧🤌🤌#FaisalShaikh #JannatZubair#CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/YS3hgFW8G9 — ♡ ɪᴛ'ꜱ ᴀᴍᴀɴ'ꜱ ᴅᴀʏ ᴛᴏᴅᴀʏ ♡ (@luvkapilsharma) February 27, 2025

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, where she was paired with Reem Shaikh, while Faisal has made it to the finals of Celebrity MasterChef India.