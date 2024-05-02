Troubles for BIG Tollywood event in Hyderabad, deets inside

Hyderabad: The Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) planned to celebrate ‘Director’s Day’ at the iconic LB Stadium in Hyderabad on May 4, 2024. This special occasion pays tribute to the late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, honoring his remarkable contributions to the Telugu film industry.

However, there’s a twist in the tale. According to the latest updates, the Director’s Day event on May 4th has been canceled due to the Hyderabad police denying permission for the event at LB Stadium.

TFDA confirmed the same and said the new date will be announced soon.

Star-Studded Evening

Here are some of the luminaries who will be part of this grand celebration.

Chiranjeevi

Prabhas

SS Rajamouli

Nani

Vijay Deverakonda

Tamannaah Bhatia

Pooja Hegde

Prabhas’ Charitable Gesture

In a heartwarming gesture, Prabhas recently donated a significant amount of Rs 35 lakh to the TFDA. His contribution will support the charitable work of the Film Workers Organization. Prabhas has become the first Telugu actor to make such a generous donation.