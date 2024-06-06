Troubles for Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral Bado Badi song

Karachi: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a viral sensation from Pakistan, has faced a setback as his viral hit song “Bado Badi” has been removed from YouTube. The song, a cover of the classic track by legendary Noor Jehan, gained immense popularity, amassing over 28 million views in just a month. Unfortunately, it was taken down due to copyright issues, as per reports.

The original “Bado Badi” was performed by Noor Jehan for the 1973 film “Banarsi Thug.”

Bado Badi, A Viral Hit

Soon after Chahat dropped the viral song in April, his rendition went crazy viral across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, making it a cross-border hit.

The music video for “Bado Badi,” featuring model Wajdan Rao, quickly became a favorite on social media, inspiring numerous renditions and skits by content creators and celebrities.

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਨੂਰਜਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਗਾਣਾ Bado Badi • पाकिस्तानी नूरजहाँ का bado badi गाना • Pakistani old vs new bado badi song 😄😄 funny and full comedy 🤣🤣 Pakistanis 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/c3sgyqHHwx — KhatriKshatri Kingdom (@KhatriKKingdom) May 16, 2024

More About Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who rose to fame during the pandemic in 2020, has become a well-known figure in Pakistan. His songs have sparked numerous memes and earned him appearances on various talk shows such as “Jani Ki Shah,” “Public Demand with Mohsin Abbass Haider,” and the “Honest Hour” podcast. He was even invited to the IPPA Awards in 2023.

In a recent interview, he mentioned that he is now booked for private events in Pakistan. Additionally, Chahat has an interesting past as a cricket player, representing Lahore in two first-class matches during the 1983-84 season, claimed by several reports.