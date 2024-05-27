Troubles for Prabhas’ upcoming big movie? Details inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood action film ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,’ starring Prabhas, was released in December 2023 and received positive feedback from audiences. The film was a box office success, earning almost Rs 750 crore. It featured a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel.

However, rumors have been spreading on social media that ‘Salaar 2’ has been shelved due to creative differences. A report in Telugu 360 claimed that there are disagreements between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. The report further claimed that Neel also has a commitment to work with Jr NTR on a new project this year, which he has chosen to prioritize.

Salaar Makers React To Rumours

In response to these rumors, the filmmakers shared a new picture on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The photo shows Prabhas and Prashanth Neel laughing together during a shoot, hinting that the sequel is still on track. Prabhas is seen wearing a dark blue shirt and a green jacket in the picture, captioned, “They can’t stop laughing.”

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar and follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others.