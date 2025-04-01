Troubles for Salman Khan’s Sikandar after Eid

Film critic Amod Mehra shared on social media that some Sikandar shows were getting cancelled due to zero audience

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s new movie Sikandar was released on March 30, 2025, just before Eid. It had a strong start with Rs. 26 crore on Day 1. On Eid, many shows in Mumbai went houseful, especially in famous theatres like Gaiety and Galaxy. Fans were excited to see their favourite star on the big screen. But in many other cities, the excitement didn’t last.

Shows Replaced in Many Cities

In places like Surat, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Bhopal, theatres started removing Sikandar because very few people were buying tickets. In Surat, not a single ticket was sold for the early morning shows on Monday. So, cinema halls replaced Sikandar with Gujarati films like Umbarro and All The Best Pandya, which are doing better with the audience.

Even in some Mumbai multiplexes, night shows of Sikandar were replaced with other films like The Diplomat and L2 Empuraan.

Fans and Critics Not Impressed

Film critic Amod Mehra shared on social media that some Sikandar shows were getting cancelled due to zero audience. He posted a screenshot of an empty theatre in Mumbai. Fans also shared their disappointment, saying the film didn’t live up to the expectations.

What’s Next for Sikandar?

Even though Sikandar made around Rs. 54 crore worldwide, many people didn’t enjoy it. Because of poor feedback, theatres have started cutting down the number of shows. 

Right now, only a few places are seeing good crowds. Salman Khan’s popularity is still strong in some areas, but it looks like the movie might not run for long in most theatres.

