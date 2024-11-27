Troubles loom over Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Don 3

Mumbai: Fans of the Don franchise have been eagerly waiting for the third installment. After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan played the iconic role in the past, Ranveer Singh is set to take over as the new Don. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film has been in the news for a while, but now it faces another delay.

Don 3 Delayed ?

Don 3 was supposed to start filming in January 2025, but new reports say it has been postponed to June 2025. The reason? Budget issues. The film’s pre-production costs have gone over the initial Rs. 200 crore budget. Since much of the movie will be shot in international locations, the expenses have risen sharply, forcing the makers to pause and plan again.

Ranveer Singh will play Don, and Kiara Advani will join him as the leading lady. Fans are excited to see their chemistry, though Kiara is currently busy with War 2.

With filming delayed to mid-2025, the movie might not release until 2026. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ranveer’s take on the legendary role.

The Don series is one of Bollywood’s most-loved franchises. From Amitabh Bachchan’s original to Shah Rukh Khan’s modern remake, the films have always been hits. Ranveer has big shoes to fill, but his energy and talent could bring a fresh twist to the role.