TRS attacks Piyush Goyal on Paddy procurement issue, calls him arrogant

Hyderabad: Following the meeting of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao- led delegation with Union Food and Public Distribution minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi, the TRS party on Thursday tweeted that the minister has insulted the citizens of Telangana, and refused to buy boiled rice.

“You have to make it a habit for the people of your state to eat broken rice, but we will not be buying boiled rice,” Piyush Goyal allegedly said to the ministers’ delegation, according to the TRS party.

The post also mentioned that these remarks were “filled with arrogance”.

Telangana minister for rural development Errabelli Dayakar Rao during a press meet on Thursday said that the BJP has not supported Telangana in any project. “If we compare which party has done more for the state, you will find that no one has done more than the KCR government.”

Previously, Telangana’s finance minister Harish Rao had alleged in December 2021 that Goyal “insulted” Telangana by asking the state delegation whether they have no other work than meeting him.

On Tuesday, a delegation of Telangana ministers left for Delhi to meet the Central food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal to demand that the Centre procure the entire paddy crop from the state during Rabi season.