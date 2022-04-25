TRS-Congress to come together for 2023 assembly elections: BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has said that it is “obvious” that an alliance of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana Party Congress Committee (TPCC) is on the cards.

Telangana chief BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said that with the recent developments, TRS is gearing up to join hands with the Congress party. “This is a political statement, it is obvious that they will form an alliance.”

Earlier on Monday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had dismissed the possibility of the TRS approaching Congress. “Why will we approach Congress? Where is Congress? Rahul Gandhi can’t win his own seat, how will he make others win. Someone who can’t win his own constituency or state, how will he win other states and the country,” he asked.

After multiple discussions of Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday, TRS inked a deal with Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which was once associated with political strategist Prashant Kishor (who is planning to join the Congress party, according to multiple reports), for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2024.

I-PAC was founded by Kishore, but he has distanced himself from the committee.