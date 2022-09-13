TRS disrupted Assam CM’s visit to Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi

Hyderabad: General secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi Dr Bhagwanth Rao alleged that the state government tried to create hurdles during the visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The police didn’t allow the Assam CM onto the dais at Charminar. He was stopped from addressing the public from a platform set up by the Samithi,” he said.

Dr Bhagwanth Rao blamed the state government to provide proper security and protection to a serving chief minister who came to Telangana.

He said three days after making a speech at MJ Market, a case was booked against him at Abid’s police station and termed it a conspiracy.

“Minister K T Rama Rao and T Srinivas Yadav conspired and got a case booked against me. I didn’t speak anything immoral or derogatory,” he claimed.

He also claimed that for several years the Samithi has been setting up welcome stages at Charminar, M J Market and Tank Bund at its own cost. “Minister Srinivas Yadav is saying the government set up the stages, and he is completely wrong,” he claimed.

However, Bhagwanth Rao thanked the state government machinery for making elaborate arrangements for the Ganesh immersions.