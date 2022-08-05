TRS extends support to Margaret Alva for Vice President post

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister of the state K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday decided to extend support to the joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the post of Vice President of India.

All the 16 members of parliaments from the TRS party have been advised to vote in Alva’s favor.

TRS had also backed joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election.

Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on July 19. The decision to field her was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties. Alva will fight NDA’S candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the VP election which will be held on August 6.

How Vice President of India is elected?

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college consisting of members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of 780 members in the present electoral college for the Vice Presidential election, 462 are from NDA whereas, 141 are from UPA. Rest 177 members from others.

The election of the Vice President is different from President as in the latter case, not only members of Parliament but also MLAs of all states cast votes.