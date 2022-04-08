TRS govt should respect the role of Governor: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the TRS government should respect the role of the Governor and the BJP will never get involved in the relationship between the governor and the state government.

The statement comes after a string of attacks by TRS leaders on the conduct of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan including Energy minister G Jagdish reddy calling her a ‘BJP leader’.

“She is a non-controversial person and never got involved in politics. KCR has no respect for either the Constitution or the role of the Governor. If he becomes the Prime Minister tomorrow, he will also question the role of the President,” Sanjay remarked.

Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday brought up the topic of the Governor’s refusal to accept the membership of Padi Kaushik Reddy in the Legislative Council. “Coming from a political backdrop, if you can be a Governor why can’t Kaushik Reddy be an MLC?” asked KTR.

The BJP chief responded to KTR’s remarks and asked whether the Governor can only be called ‘great’ if she signs files like a ‘rubber stamp’. “Is she in the wrong because she refused to accept criminals as MLCs?” he asked.

After meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, Governor Soundararajan came out openly to accuse the TRS government of “insulting” her.