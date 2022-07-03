TRS Govt. steering is in MIM’s hands: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism & culture G. Kishan Reddy today alleged that the steering of the ruling TRS party was in the hands of its ally MIM.

Speaking to media persons at HICC along with his cabinet colleague Piyush Goel and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the city, he alleged that the ruling TRS party was misusing power in the State. He mocked that while State ministers did not have power to enter the camp office of CM KCR Pragati Bhavan, he added that there was no such restriction for the MIM party leaders and said the MIM leaders directly meet the Chief Minister.

He alleged that MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were looting Telangana State. He said the people were observing the functioning of the Telangana government since the last two days and added that KCR was the only CM, who did not visit Secretariat in the country.

He also alleged that the CM had wasted hundreds of crores of rupees for the construction of a new secretariat after demolishing the existing one. He also mocked that CM KCR stays at his farm house for 20 days in a month and wondered as to how the CM would rule the State after spending so much time in his farm house.

He said the CM did not give opportunity for any women leader of the party to become State cabinet minister for five years. He also alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders removed the flexes of their party out of grudge and added that GHMC authorities had imposed heavy fines on their party leaders for putting up the flexes while noting that minimum fines were imposed on the TRS party leaders for putting up their flexes. He said he had never seen such cheap politics in the State.

Piyush Goel alleged that the State government was misusing the funds released by the Central government and added that the Central government had given huge amount of funds to Telangana State during the last eight years. He said the party leader DK Aruna explained about the conditions prevailing in Telangana during a discussion on Telangana State in their meetings. He said the people were facing a lot of economical and social problems in the State.