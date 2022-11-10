TRS lashes out at Modi for not inviting KCR to Ramagundam

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking part in the inaugural programme of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited on November 12 without inviting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the programme.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, TRS leader Vinod Kumar said it was very unfortunate either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the office of PMO had not informed to the State government about the programme and the Prime Minister forgot to follow the basic procedure of protocol.

The way the Prime Minister is ignoring the Chief Minister and is not following the protocol norms while visiting the Telangana indicates the narrow mindset of Narendra Modi, Vinod Kumar alleged.

It is not the first time that Modi has skipped the protocol norms. He has also breached the norms during his visit to the Bharat Biotech for inspecting the manufacturing process of Corona vaccine where the Chief Minister was asked not to come to the programme.

MLA Rasamai Balakrishna, MLC Banda Prakash and Ravinder Rao and other leaders were also present.