TRS leaders to attend Yashwant Sinha’s nomination programme on June 27

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 26th June 2022 10:33 pm IST
ANI

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the nomination programme of the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday, TRS sources have said.

Rama Rao has already left for the national capital for the purpose, the sources said on Sunday.

Also Read
Presidential polls: Z category security cover for Yashwant Sinha

Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (also known as KCR), and some of the TRS MPs would also attend the programme.

MS Education Academy

The sources said though KCR did not physically participate in the Opposition parties meet on deciding their common candidate for the presidential elections, the Telangana’s ruling party decided to support Sinha’s candidature.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button