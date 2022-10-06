TRS minister Errabelli forgets name of KCR’s new party on stage, video goes viral

Hyderabad: A video of Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao surfaced online on Thursday in which he fumbled to take the name of K Chandrashekar Rao’s newly rebranded Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He even asked the crowd to help him out by reminding him of the new name. But when one member of the crowd said ‘BSP’, the minister went with it.

The state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Dr RS Praveen Kumar reacted to the video and thanked the minister for “letting people know of the heartbeat of Telangana’s people”.

RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday slammed the BRS party and its vision in one of his tweets.

“The makeover of TRS as BRS is their internal matter, but I am duty bound to caution India to beware of this BRS led by a feudal family which has been feasting on the sacrifices of 1300 martyrs of Telangana. Don’t forget to lock your homes. All that glitters is not gold,” he remarked.

After months of portraying himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has launched his national party. The national party, which is expected to be called Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was launched on Wednesday after a unanimous resolution was passed by the party’s general body in this regard.

A letter was sent to the Election Commission by the party’s general secretary informing the election body of the same.

Party workers celebrated the landmark event by setting up fireworks outside the party office.

The much-anticipated meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended executive committee, chaired by KCR began on Wednesday afternoon at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Around 280 party leaders, including state executive members, ministers, MPs, legislators, and district unit presidents, were present.