Where is Kavitha?: Twitterati ask as TRS MLC goes missing from KCR’s BRS event

Hyderabad: Twitterati on Wednesday wondered where TRS MLC K Kavitha, also the daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was during his landmark announcement of foraying into the national scene.

After months of portraying himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has launched his national party. The national party, which is expected to be called Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was launched on Wednesday after a unanimous resolution was passed by the party’s general body in this regard.

Around 280 party leaders, including state executive members, ministers, MPs, legislators, and district unit presidents, were present at the meeting.

More questions surfaced as the MLC posted a picture of performing Ayudha Pooja at her residence at the same time.

On this auspicious day of #Dusherra, we performed Ayudha Pooja at home. #vijaydashmi pic.twitter.com/wtsrrXvbyq — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 5, 2022

“As #Telangana CM #KCR announces his foray into national politics with #BRSParty, his daughter MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla is home…conspicuously missing from party proceedings. While it is being speculated that #KTR will be handed state reins, looks like Kavitha didn’t get an invite,” a user said.

Another user reacted to the above tweet and remarked “So many women in the second picture.”

So many women in the second picture 🤷 — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) October 5, 2022

“Surprisingly, #KCR’s daughter Kavitha (also #TRS MLC) seems to be missing from action on such an important day for #TRS and KCR’s family. She was not seen today at #TelanganaBhavan where KCR announced his national party #BRS. Missed the event or was asked to?,” another user asked.

Surprisingly, #KCR’s daughter Kavitha (also #TRS MLC) seems to be missing from action on such an important day for #TRS and KCR’s family. She was not seen today at #TelanganaBhavan where KCR announced his national party #BRS. Missed the event or was asked to? — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) October 5, 2022

Post KCR’s BRS announcement, reactions from all sides of the political spectrum ranged from appreciations to denouncements.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacted to the development and said that the name change from TRS to BRS is like “Putting lipstick on a pig.”

“TRS to BRS is like “Putting lipstick on a pig”. #TwitterTillu Claimed to be Game Changers… But father became a Name Changer. People are the ultimate Fate Changers !!,” Sanjay remarked.

TRS to BRS is like "Putting lipstick on a pig".#TwitterTillu Claimed to be Game Changers…

But father became a Name Changer.

People are the ultimate Fate Changers !! — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 5, 2022

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to congratulate KCR and said, “Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning”

Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 5, 2022

Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy who arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday, extended greetings to KCR and said, “I was also present at the meeting where Telangana chief minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao @trspartyonline announced the party as a national party under the name of “Bharat Rashtra Samiti” (BRS). KCR wished him all the best on this occasion”