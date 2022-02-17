TRS misuse state’s exchequer to celebrate KCR birthday: Shabbir

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has strongly condemned the misuse of State’s exchequer to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement, said that the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has issued an order on February 16 asking the Principals of all schools to organise programmes in connection with the birthday of CM KCR. Each school was sanctioned Rs. 10,000 to conduct skit/drama, plantation, distribution of sweets, recreation games and awards. They were asked to hold programmes discussing the role played by CM KCR in formation of Telangana and other initiatives like Mission Bhagiratha, Palle Pragathi, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other welfare schemes.

The Congress leader said that the expenditure from the State’s exchequer to celebrate CM KCR’s birthday was an open misuse of public money. “Why are taxpayers’ money being used to celebrate the birthday of KCR?” he asked while accusing the Chief Minister of misusing the government schools like TMREIS and other institutions to spread TRS propaganda. “Children belonging to poor and middle-class study in the TMERIS and other social welfare schools. Instead of imparting them proper education, the KCR Government is misusing them as a platform to spread falsehood and lies,” he said.

He said all political leaders celebrate their birthdays at a grand scale. But they do so either by spending their own money or their followers take care of the expenses. However, he said CM KCR was treating Telangana as his personal ‘jagir’ and misusing the State’s exchequer to celebrate his own birthday. “