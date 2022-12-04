TRS MLA Poaching case: SIT issues fresh notices to Kerala doctor

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the TRS MLA poaching case issued fresh summons to Tushar Velappally aka Jaggu Swamy, one of the accused in the matter on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Swamy approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the summons issued by the SIT. It is to be noted that the accused was on November 8 served a notice by the SIT. He has been asked to appear for questioning after being charged under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in connection with the poaching case by the Moinabad police station.

In his petition to the High Court, Swamy said, “the impugned notice issued to him under Section 41A(Notice of Appearance before a police officer) of the Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) was completely misconceived and represents a gross abuse of the plain and unambiguous provisions of Section 41A of the CrPC. As a result, the impugned notice stands non-est in law and is subject to being quashed “in limini and in toto.”

The accused further stated that the SIT visited his office at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, in Kochi. He went on to say that the SIT team began questioning workers and officials of AIMS, including his brother Vimal Vijayan, and seven other top executives of the institute, while he was not in the office.

Swamy claimed that he was shook by the SIT notice asking him to appear before the investigating officer. The petitioner alleged that the investigative officer who arrived at his institute wanted to pick him up for questioning.