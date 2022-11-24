TRS MLAs ‘poaching’: ACB court rejects police appeal for custody of 3 accused

Hyderabad: The Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally, rejected the police appeal for custody of the three persons accused in the MLA poachgate scam on Thursday.

The Moinabad police filed a petition before the court three days ago seeking 10-day custody of the three BJP-linked persons Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar, and Sinhayajulu who are arrested and in judicial remand since October 28.

The court earlier gave two-day custody of the three persons to the Moinabad police who in presence of the advocates of the accused persons did questioning. Based on their confession statements the police issued notices to several other BJP-linked men including national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena chief Tushar Vellapally, Kerala doctor Jaggu Kottilil and advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, who is now named as accused in the case.

Notices were issued to several other persons by the Special Investigation Team formed by the Telangana government to investigate the Poachgate scam