TRS MP Kavitha counters Rahul Gandhi over paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter said that the state and central governments were harassing farmers. She said that if he was actually sincere, he would support TRS and demand a “One nation one procurement” policy from the Centre.

Gandhi had tweeted on Monday saying that it is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility in politicizing the purchase of grain by Telangana farmers and politicizing it with the labour of farmers.

“Stop harassing rice farmers with anti-farmer policies and buy every grain harvested,” said the Congress ex-president.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, responded by saying that instead of making his opinions known on Twitter for political gain, he should use his position as a member of the Parliament to support the TRS’ cause. “@trspartyonline’s MPs go to the parliament every day and protesting,” she said.