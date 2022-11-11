‘TRS politicising PM Modi’s visit to Ramagundam’: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism in Northeast, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lashed out on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) saying the ruling party was politicising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam.

The minister further said that the Centre is committed to the development of Telangana. He claimed that the setting up of the fertilizer plant in Ramagundam has provided employment to the people, along with ensuring the timely supply of urea to farmers.

Reddy then criticised the TRS saying, “The state government was not extending its support in infrastructure development and resorting to cheap criticism.”

Addressing the media in Delhi, Reddy said, “For all the visits or meetings of PM, respective chief ministers were extended invitations as per rules. The union government or authorities do not have any ill intentions to disrespect K Chandrashekhar Rao.”

“The BJP government was procuring paddy from Telangana beyond the deadline and people were aware that even parboiled rice was being procured,” Reddy claimed.