TRS sarpanch and husband of MPTC member attack Panchayat Secretary in Nalgonda, booked

Hyderabad: A Panchayat secretary was attacked by a sarpanch along with the husband of a Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) belonging to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Nalgonda district on Monday.

The victim, R Laxma Reddy, was allegedly attacked over an argument involving setting up a TRS flag post in the district.

Laxma Reddy, along with the sarpanch, Erraiah, and MPTC Venkatamma’s husband Venkataiah were attending a programme at the Mandal development office (MDO) on Monday, when the incident occurred.

The attack happened when Erraiah and Venkataiah asked Laxma Reddy permission to set up a TRS flag post in the district. When Laxma Reddy suggested a discussion amongst various stakeholders before passing a resolution, an argument broke out.

According to the police, there was animosity between the victim and the accused since cheque authority was given to the panchayat secretary and this argument was the last straw before they pounced on Laxma Reddy.

The victim has undergone treatment at a hospital and has been discharged. The police have registered a case under IPC section 353 and 332 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) against the accused.