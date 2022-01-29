TRS second richest regional party in the country: ADR report

Hyderabad: According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) about the wealth owned by the country’s political parties it was found that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS of Telangana is the second richest among the Regional parties in the country. The Samajwadi Party of UP tops the list.

According to the ADR report the TRS has Assets of Rs 301.40 crore while the Samajwadi Party’s total assets are valued at Rs 563.47 crore to be the richest regional party in the country.

In terms of assets the AIADMK comes at third position with assets of Rs.267.61 crore, Telugu Desam comes at fourth position with 188.19 crore while the ruling Andhra Pradesh YSRCP is the seventh richest regional party with Rs. 143.60 crore.

BJP is the richest national party with Rs.4847.78 crore whereas the Bahujan Samaj party has a total asset of Rs.698.33 crore to be the second richest while Congress with 588.16 crore occupies the third position among the national political parties. CPM with Rs.569.51 crore fourth position while the Trinamool Congress is the fifth position with a total asset of Rs.247.78 crore.

Among these richest national parties, CPI occupies the sixth position with assets of Rs.29.78 crore and the NCP 7th position with Rs.8.20 crore.

According to the report released regarding the wealth in 2019-20 the political parties have a total of Rs.9000 crores out of which 6988.5 7 crore are owned by the national political parties while the remaining 2129.38 crore are owned by the Regional parties.