TRS suspends MLA’s son named in businessman family’s suicides

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday suspended party MLA Venkateshwara Rao’s son Vanaam Raghavendra Rao from the party in the wake of allegations that he was responsible for the suicides of a businessman, his wife and their two daughters.

On the direction of Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, party general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and the party’s in-charge for Khammam N. Naresh Reddy decided to suspend Raghavendra Rao, who is a leader of the party in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The suspension will come into force with immediate effect, the TRS announced.

Meanwhile, special police parties continued to hunt for the MLA’s son. Kothagudem police denied reports of Raghavendra Rao’s arrest late on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohit Raj said eight police teams were looking for Raghavendra in both Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The ASP said the police were also looking into cases registered against Raghavendra in the past and if they find evidence, they will open a rowdy sheet against him.

The police on Friday pasted a notice at the house of Raghavendra in Paloncha, directing him to appear before the ASP Manuguru in connection with the abetment of suicide case booked against him.

In another development, a shutdown was observed in Kothagudem town on a call given by the opposition parties and people’s organisations on Friday to demand the immediate arrest of the accused. They alleged that the government was trying to shield the accused as he is the son of an MLA.

Leaders of the opposition parties alleged that no action was taken against Raghavendra though cases were booked against him in the past.

The MLA’s son is facing serious allegations in the latest case of the suicides of a businessman, his wife and their two daughters.

M. Naga Ramakrishna (45), his wife Sri Lakshmi (40) and their daughter Sahitya (12) died while another daughter was injured when they set themselves afire under a suicide pact at their home in Paloncha on January 3. Sahitya’s twin sister Sahiti succumbed to her injuries on January 5 while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The businessman, in a video recorded on his mobile before the suicide, alleged that Raghavendra had asked him to bring his wife to Hyderabad. He said Raghavendra tried to use his political and money power to satisfy his carnal desire.

“If I go alone, he will not spare my wife and children. Hence I am taking them with me,” the man said in the video.

Police also recovered the suicide note of Ramakrishna, in which he blamed his mother Suryavati, his sister K Lova Madhavi and Raghavendra for his family’s death.

According to police, the businessman wrote that they have taken this step as injustice was done to them due to an affair between his sister and Raghavendra. Ramakrishna also mentioned the dispute with his mother and sister about sharing property to clear his debts of about Rs 30 lakh.

Based on the suicide notes, police had booked the trio for abetting the suicides. Raghavendra, who went into hiding after the incident, released video messages to the media denying any involvement in the case. He said he had only advised Ramakrishna to take care of his mother.