TRS workers dump paddy outside BJP office in Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Friday dumped paddy outside the Warangal office of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as a protest against the BJP led centre’s attitude towards paddy procurement from the state.

Among those who led the protest were former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, along with Rajanala Srihari, the former director of SAAP. The protesters gathered outside the office carrying paddy bags on bullock carts. They demanded that the centre must buy paddy from Telangana.

Also Read TRS attacks Piyush Goyal on Paddy procurement issue, calls him arrogant

TRS has made it clear that the protests will continue until the centre procures paddy from Telangana.

“We will try to protect the interests of paddy farmers. We will exert pressure on the Centre and ensure it will purchase each grain of paddy produced in Yasangi season,” said Srihari.