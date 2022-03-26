TRS workers dump paddy outside BJP office in Warangal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2022 12:39 pm IST
TRS workers dumping paddy infront of the BJP office in Warangal. Photo: PTI.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Friday dumped paddy outside the Warangal office of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as a protest against the BJP led centre’s attitude towards paddy procurement from the state.

Among those who led the protest were former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, along with Rajanala Srihari, the former director of SAAP. The protesters gathered outside the office carrying paddy bags on bullock carts. They demanded that the centre must buy paddy from Telangana.

Also Read
TRS attacks Piyush Goyal on Paddy procurement issue, calls him arrogant

TRS has made it clear that the protests will continue until the centre procures paddy from Telangana.

MS Education Academy

“We will try to protect the interests of paddy farmers. We will exert pressure on the Centre and ensure it will purchase each grain of paddy produced in Yasangi season,” said Srihari.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button