Truck par namaz, highway kiya jam: Zee News fined Rs 1 lakh for false reporting

News Broadcasting and Standards Authority (NBDSA) imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Zee News for false reporting aired on March 4, 2025, based on an unverified social media clip.

The decision was taken based on complaints received from Indrajeet Ghorpade, Utkarsh Mishra and Syed Kaab Rashidi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, the NBDSA stated that the primetime news television has clearly violated the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards.

What did Zee News air?

On March 4, 2025, Zee News aired a video headlined “Truck pe namaz, highway kiya jam” and “Khadi rahi gaadiyan, log hue pareshan,” loosely translates to: Namaz offered on a truck, highway brought to a standstill. Vehicles remained stuck, and commuters left troubled.

The video shows a Muslim truck driver offering namaz atop his vehicle. The incident is from Jammu and Kashmir‘s Ramdan area.

Zee News claimed the driver’s act of offering prayers in the middle of the road caused a heavy traffic blockade and inconvenience to commuters.

The anchor repeatedly played the video and stated that on the opposite side of the road, there was no traffic, unlike the side where the driver had stopped.

Three complaints were lodged against the broadcast. On the same day of its telecast, Alt News co-founder and prominent fact checker Mohammed Zubair flagged it calling propaganda news.

In his tweet, he said the traffic block on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was due to weather conditions and landslides. The Muslim driver stuck offered namaz while waiting for the roads to be cleared.

The video has since been deleted.

Gross violations under Code of Conduct: NBDSA

Coming down heavily on Zee News, NBDSA stated the broadcaster has clearly violated the principle of accuracy enshrined under the Code of Conduct. “Using unverified content available on social media is a clear lapse on the part of the broadcaster, which is also serious in nature,” the statement read.

“Having regard to the nature of the violation, NBDSA would have imposed a heavy penalty. However, in view of the subsequent deletion of the impugned video by the broadcaster itself, it will impose a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on the broadcaster,” the statement read.

The independent, self-regulatory body observed that while social media is instrumental in gathering and reporting information, it also carries the added risk of spreading misinformation and fake news, including AI-generated content and deepfakes.

Fresh guidelines for use of social media content

NBDSA has also issued fresh guidelines to ensure such incidents are not repeated in future.

All information, images and/or videos gathered from social media must be verified by an NBDSA member to be accurate before broadcasting/publishing.

Wherever possible, all such information, images and/or videos should be corroborated by on-ground reporting and from other reliable sources, such as eyewitness testimonies, police and government official accounts.

As far as feasible, the authenticity of the images and/or videos should be fact-checked for distortion/manipulation and/or for being AI-generated.

Content should not be presented out of context as reporting information, images and videos, which, although authentic, but out of context may lead to misinformation.

Any use of content on social media while reporting any news relating to any military operation, armed conflict, internal disturbance, communal violence, public disorder, crime and other similar situations should be tested on the touchstone of “public interest” and “accuracy.”

Merely disclaiming that the image or video is circulating on social media and that its authenticity cannot be verified will not absolve the Member of their responsibilities under the Code of Conduct.