Truck with 809.18 kg Ganja intercepted in Andhra Pradesh

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a Tata Truck, which was found to be transporting 808.18 kg of cannabis (Ganja) concealed beneath empty fruit crates on Sunday at Krishnavaram Toll plaza, Jaggamapeta, Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the persons in the pilot vehicle gate-crashed the toll gate barrier upon noticing the approaching officers to intercept them. The alert sleuths of DRI further apprehended two individuals who were escorting the contraband after an hour long chase. The two suspects were nabbed on their attempt to flee the vehicle.

Upon inspection, the officers seized both the vehicles and 808.18 kg of Ganja, valued at approximately Rs 1.61 crore in the grey market.

The driver and other two arrested persons admitted to transporting the illicit material to the neighbouring states, said the officials.

The Ganja also known as cannabis and the two vehicles were seized while the three persons including the driver were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody for 12 days.

Further investigations is in progress.