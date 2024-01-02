Trucker’s protests: Cops provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur

Nagpur: Police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Tuesday said armed escort is being provided to tankers transporting petrol in view of the ongoing agitation by truck and tanker drivers.

A senior officer said “strike force” teams of police on Tuesday foiled a bid by truckers to block National Highway No 6 at Tarsa in Mauda tehsil.

“Six special strike force teams have been formed in Nagpur district for quick response,” said Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar.

Police have registered two separate offences against more than 40 persons for blocking the Nagpur-Umred Road by setting tyres on fire on Monday and arrested 16 of them, an official said.

Police booked nine persons for allegedly blocking the national highway no 6 at Kalmeshwar in Nagpur district a day before.

Various truckers’ associations are staging rasta roko protests against “stricter” punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.