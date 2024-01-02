Trucker’s protests: Cops provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 10:19 pm IST
Truck driver shot at for refusing to pay bribe, three police
Representative Image

Nagpur: Police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Tuesday said armed escort is being provided to tankers transporting petrol in view of the ongoing agitation by truck and tanker drivers.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A senior officer said “strike force” teams of police on Tuesday foiled a bid by truckers to block National Highway No 6 at Tarsa in Mauda tehsil.

“Six special strike force teams have been formed in Nagpur district for quick response,” said Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar.

MS Education Academy

Police have registered two separate offences against more than 40 persons for blocking the Nagpur-Umred Road by setting tyres on fire on Monday and arrested 16 of them, an official said.

Police booked nine persons for allegedly blocking the national highway no 6 at Kalmeshwar in Nagpur district a day before.

Various truckers’ associations are staging rasta roko protests against “stricter” punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 10:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button