Trudeau extends greetings on occasion of Navratri

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2024 8:20 am IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Ottawa: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended greetings to Hindu Canadians on the first day of Navratri on Thursday.

“Tonight, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of the festival of Navratri. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness,” he said in a statement, adding that for those celebrating, the “next nine nights will see families and friends come together with prayer, music, and to spend time with loved ones”.

Describing Hindu Canadians as an integral part of Canada, Trudeau said: “Their festivals and celebrations, like Navratri, are also our festivals. The joy, celebration, and diversity that Hindu Canadians exemplify, makes us stronger as a country.”

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes of happiness and prosperity to all those celebrating Navratri,” he added.

Hinduism is the third-largest religion in Canada, with approximately 2.3 per cent of the nation’s total population identifying as Hindu in the 2021 census.

Canada also hosts one of the largest Indian Diasporas in the world, which accounts for more than 4 per cent of its total population.

